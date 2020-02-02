Opal Dean Isaacs

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Opal Dean Isaacs, 95, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Signature of Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Isaacs; and a son, James Belue.

She is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Dennis) Clan of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020
