Opal G. Tabb, 100, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Cave Springs, Alabama, was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and worked for Potter and Brumfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Woodrow Tabb; her parents, G.A. Goff and Lee Nora Goff; two brothers, Dewey and Robert Goff; and a sister, Kathleen Hall.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra (Jim) Bishop of Elizabethtown; a granddaughter, Laurie Bishop; two great-granddaughters, Paige and Natalie Bumpus; and a great-great granddaughter, Bryleigh.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Emory Riley officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 23, 2019