Oscar Murray Jr.
Oscar Murray Jr., 85, of Radcliff, died recently.

He retired from the U.S. Army with more than 27 years of service. Master Sgt. Murray was a veteran of Korea and Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Murray; a son, Melvin D. Murray; and six siblings, Eddie L. Booth, Ernest Murray, Geneva Taylor, Monroe Murray, Edward Murray and Robert Murray.

He is survived by his four children, Brenda Bob­bitt (Marvin) of Cookeville, Tennessee, Cheryl Body (John) of Lebanon, Kentucky, Oscar Murray III of Radcliff and Darryl Murray (Cyndi) of Vine Grove; three siblings, Jimmie (Alice) Murray, Effie Stewart and Willie Dean Smith; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with military honors.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.

Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, 2020.
