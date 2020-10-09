Oscar Murray Jr., 85, of Radcliff, died recently.
He retired from the U.S. Army with more than 27 years of service. Master Sgt. Murray was a veteran of Korea and Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Murray; a son, Melvin D. Murray; and six siblings, Eddie L. Booth, Ernest Murray, Geneva Taylor, Monroe Murray, Edward Murray and Robert Murray.
He is survived by his four children, Brenda Bobbitt (Marvin) of Cookeville, Tennessee, Cheryl Body (John) of Lebanon, Kentucky, Oscar Murray III of Radcliff and Darryl Murray (Cyndi) of Vine Grove; three siblings, Jimmie (Alice) Murray, Effie Stewart and Willie Dean Smith; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with military honors.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.
