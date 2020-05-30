Oswald Larmond Jr., 54, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Larmond was retired from the U.S. Army.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Lurline Larmond.



Survivors include two daughters, Monique Larmond of California and Dominique Bryan of Radcliff; his father, Oswald Larmond of New York; five sisters, a brother and a host of family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Larmond is at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store