Otis E. Etherton, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired from GE in Louisville and an avid hunter and fisherman.
Otis was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joe Etherton, and his parents, Wayne Otis and Thelma Slinker Etherton.
He is survived by a son, Rick (Kathy) Etherton of Hodgenville, two grandchildren, Tyler (Evangeline) Litton and Olivia (Ethen) Blunk; three great-grandchildren, Carraway, Dexter and Luca-Grey; and his companion, Betty Fultz.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation begins after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019