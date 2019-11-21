Otto Woodall, 76, of Hodgenville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born June 9, 1943, in Laurel County to the late Marion Otto and Hazel Napier Woodall. He was president and owner operator of Lincoln Tool and loved working with his hands, he was top of the line tool and die maker. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad and papaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mable Hunt Woodall of Hodgenville; a daughter, Debra Woodall (Dale) Dobson of Hodgenville; a granddaughter, Michelle Dobson Gibson; a grandson, Matthew Gibson; and several friends and family.
There will be a private graveside service Sunday, Nov. 24, with Brother Dan Durham officiating.
Visitation for Otto Woodall is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019