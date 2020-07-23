1/1
Ouida Michelle Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ouida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ouida Michelle Johnson, 56, of Vine Grove, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.

Ms. Johnson was a native of St. Louis and the daughter of the late Aaron and Myrtle Johnson. She was a human resource clerk working in civil service and a Seventh Day Adventist.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael T. Johnson.

Survivors include a nephew, Malcolm Johnson of St. Louis; a sister-in-law, Susan Johnson also of St. Louis; along with several close friends.

Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved