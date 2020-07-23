Ouida Michelle Johnson, 56, of Vine Grove, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
Ms. Johnson was a native of St. Louis and the daughter of the late Aaron and Myrtle Johnson. She was a human resource clerk working in civil service and a Seventh Day Adventist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael T. Johnson.
Survivors include a nephew, Malcolm Johnson of St. Louis; a sister-in-law, Susan Johnson also of St. Louis; along with several close friends.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.