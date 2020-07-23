Ouida Michelle Johnson, 56, of Vine Grove, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.



Ms. Johnson was a native of St. Louis and the daughter of the late Aaron and Myrtle Johnson. She was a human resource clerk working in civil service and a Seventh Day Adventist.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael T. Johnson.



Survivors include a nephew, Malcolm Johnson of St. Louis; a sister-in-law, Susan Johnson also of St. Louis; along with several close friends.



Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis.

