Oval Ray Knight
1952 - 2020
Oval Ray Knight, 68, of Elizabethtown passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the University of Louisville Medical Campus South in Shepherdsville.

Born March 24, 1952, in Hodgenville, he was the son of the late J.C. and Wilma Knight.

He was a manufacturing supervisor at Crucible Magnetics, where he worked for 26½ years then worked for Adams Magnetics for 9½ years. He was a member of the Big Spring Masonic Lodge No. 826 F&AM, Past Master of the Stephensburg No. 212 F&AM, Upton No.749 F&AM and Morrison No. 76 F&AM Masonic Lodges. He was a member of the Elizabethtown Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 174, Past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star Pirtle Chapter 449, Past Deputy Patron of District 11 for the Grand Chapter of the Kentucky Order of the Eastern Star. He also was a member of Riasok Shrine and the Scottish Rite. He spoke at many churches while being a member of the Gideons International.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Alvin Coy Knight, Ruel T. Knight, Robert Carrol Knight and Chester Eugene Knight Sr.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Joyce Knight; a daughter, Annette Smith (Kevin); grandchildren, Kaela Smith and Amanda Smith; a brother, Joseph Edward Knight (Ann); sisters-in-law, Joan Knight and Liz Knight; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Nicole Weaver, who he thought of as a granddaughter.

Services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in the Community Cemetery behind Mt. Zion Separate Baptist Church in Magnolia.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, with an Eastern Star service at 6 p.m. and Masonic Rites at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family has requested masks to be worn by anyone planning to attend visitation or the service.

To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, go to trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 8 to Jul. 11, 2020.
