Oveda Miracle McKinley, 66, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville surround by her family.



She was born June 27, 1953, in Bell County to the late Hillary Jack and Hassie Wilder Miracle.



She worked as a machine operator with Johnson and Johnson and was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Jack and Boyd Wayne Miracle; a sister, Helen Miracle Skaggs; and a brother, Dallas Miracle.



Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Marvin McKinley of Hodgenville; two stepsons, Shannon Dean McKinley and William Heath McKinley, both of Ohio; two brothers, Clarence (Carolyn) Miracle and Victor Miracle, all of Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral for Oveda Miracle McKinley is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial follows in Bonnieville Cemetery in Bonnieville.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville.



The family request donations be made to Feed the Children, Kosair Children Hospital or the .



William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.