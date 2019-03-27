Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Dawn Aiken Holly. View Sign

Pamela Dawn Aiken Holly, 67, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her home.



Pam was born Aug. 26, 1951, to Allen and Dolly Aiken in Wellsville, New York. She was bold and creative, always capable of seeing something useful and beautiful in the mundane. She found her greatest joy in reading, crafting and in her family. Pam worked in a variety of roles during her life including a bookkeeper, a nurse's secretary and a housekeeper.



She leaves behind a legacy of love in her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her children, Shannon Fuller (Phillip) of Cecilia, Joshua Holly of Des Moines, Iowa, and Megan Holly of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Jacob Darnell (Summer), Rebecca Black (Greg), Jackson Holly, Chance Holly, Madilynn Holly, Lilly Brackett and Lexi Brackett, all of Elizabethtown; and three sisters, Cheri Ambrose of Maryland, Judy Eaton of Pennsylvania and Kim Lyman of Pennsylvania.



A memorial service will be held in her honor from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Pritchard Community Center, 404 S. Mulberry St., Elizabethtown. Her final resting place will be in Eldred, Pennsylvania, alongside loved ones who preceded her in death. Burial details will be announced at a later date.



The family asks that any memorial donations being made in honor of Pam be directed to the , because it was a cause she was passionate about.

