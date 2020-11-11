Pamela Gail George, 57, of Sonora, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Hodgenville.



She was born in Elizabethtown to Donald and Wilma (Gray) George. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Sonora and formerly was a cashier at Walmart in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include her parents, Donald and Wilma George of Elizabethtown; three sons, Jason (Leona) and Leo Christopher (Heather) Keith, all of Rineyville, and Donald Ray Keith of Elizabethtown; a sister, Donna (David) Keene of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Aaliyah and Aden Keith; and her boyfriend, Dale Williamson of Sonora.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Tony Carson officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Because of COVID-19, the family asks every visitor wear a mask or face cover and practice social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store