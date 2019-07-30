Pamela Jewell Smith, 36, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mallory Kennedy and Shyann Kennedy, both of Bardstown; her mother, Norma Jean (John) Summers of Bardstown; two sisters and two brothers.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with burial in Valley Creek Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 31, 2019