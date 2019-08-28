Pamela L. French, 64, of Key West, Florida, left us Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, after a short illness.



She was the daughter of Wanda and Chester French.



Pamela was the best sister ever. She attended the University of Kentucky and received her phlebotomist license in Charleston, West Virginia. She has taken a large portion of our hearts with her.



Survivors include a sister, A.J. Ortiz; a niece, Kelley French; a great-niece, Alexandria Renee Altmann of Elizabethtown; two nephews, Mikel (Lois) Ortiz of Dallas and Justin (Britt) Burrow of Charleston; and many cousins, dear friends and her beloved cats, Smokey and Bidi.



A short visitation for family and friends is from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

