Pamela Sue (Phillips) Dennis

Obituary

Pamela Sue Phillips Dennis, 67, of Lebanon Junction died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Baptist Health of Louisville.

Survivors include a son, Johnny Dennis; four daughters, Karen Hubbard, Melanie McBride, Joann Frost and Linda Kinney; and numerous grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a graveside service to be held at a later date at Campground Cemetery in Poetry, Texas.

Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2019
