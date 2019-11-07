Pamela "Pam" Wolford, 56, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She has served as a Hardin County Schools bus driver for the past 33 years and was a member of Rineyville Baptist Church and the Indiana Bulldog Rescue.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Darlene Burton Martin.
Survivors include her husband, Dana Wolford; four daughters, Kristy (Mike) Helm of Magnolia, Bobbie Jo (Ronny) Noblett of Leitchfield, Belynda (Neal) Dunn of Rineyville and Nicole (Justin) Luna of Vine Grove; a son, Michael (Rhonda) Wolford of Magnolia; two brothers, James (Yvette) Martin of Lawrenceburg and Ronnie (Lisa) Martin of Bardstown; lifelong friends, Phyllis Buie and Gina Sessums; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Darren Wolford and the Rev. Claudie Long officiating. Burial follows in Mount Zion Cemetery in Magnolia.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2019