Patricia A. Minter Hurt, 54, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, after a long battle with MS.
She was a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School and Western Kentucky University. She was employed by Fayette County Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Melanie Minter Terhune.
Survivors include her parents, Alice Minter and Tom Minter; and two daughters, Kaitlin Hurt and Lauren Hurt.
A funeral mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 410 Jefferson St. in Lexington.
Visitation and a celebration of her life is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road in Lexington.
Donations can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the MS Society.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 4, 2020