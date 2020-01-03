Patricia A. (Minter) Hurt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. (Minter) Hurt.
Service Information
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY
40513
(859)-223-3140
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia A. Minter Hurt, 54, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, after a long battle with MS.

She was a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School and Western Kentucky University. She was employed by Fayette County Public Schools.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Melanie Minter Terhune.

Survivors include her parents, Alice Minter and Tom Minter; and two daughters, Kaitlin Hurt and Lauren Hurt.

A funeral mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 410 Jefferson St. in Lexington.

Visitation and a celebration of her life is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road in Lexington.

Donations can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the MS Society.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.