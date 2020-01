Patricia "Patty" A. Miller Kinkade, 82, of Upton, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her residence.She was born in Fowler, Indiana, to Harry and Ruby Hamleman. Patty retired from E-town Sportswear and worked at Sonora Florist.She was preceded in death by her first husband, George B. Miller; second husband, Samuel David Kin­kade; parents; a brother, Harry Hamleman Jr.; and two sisters, Evelyn Ball and Grace Martin.She is survived by her a daughter, Debbie Skaggs of Rineyville; three sons, George (Paulette) Miller of Eastview, Clifford Miller of Elizabethtown, and Mike Miller of Elizabethtown; three stepsons, Johnnie (Vivian) Kinkade of Meade County, Jerry (Helen) Kinkade of Monticello and Kenny (Boanita) Miller of Clarkson; a stepdaughter, Betty Hart of Summit; two sisters, Cicnora Lee of Wichita, Kansas, and Veron­ica Senesac of Fowler, Indiana; a brother, John Ham­leman of Delphi, Indiana; 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and best friends, Violette McMurtry and Shirley Ramsey.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Mana­kee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. John R. Clark officiating. Burial follows in Meeting Creek Church Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.