Patricia "Patty" A. Miller Kinkade, 82, of Upton, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Fowler, Indiana, to Harry and Ruby Hamleman. Patty retired from E-town Sportswear and worked at Sonora Florist.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, George B. Miller; second husband, Samuel David Kinkade; parents; a brother, Harry Hamleman Jr.; and two sisters, Evelyn Ball and Grace Martin.
She is survived by her a daughter, Debbie Skaggs of Rineyville; three sons, George (Paulette) Miller of Eastview, Clifford Miller of Elizabethtown, and Mike Miller of Elizabethtown; three stepsons, Johnnie (Vivian) Kinkade of Meade County, Jerry (Helen) Kinkade of Monticello and Kenny (Boanita) Miller of Clarkson; a stepdaughter, Betty Hart of Summit; two sisters, Cicnora Lee of Wichita, Kansas, and Veronica Senesac of Fowler, Indiana; a brother, John Hamleman of Delphi, Indiana; 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and best friends, Violette McMurtry and Shirley Ramsey.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. John R. Clark officiating. Burial follows in Meeting Creek Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020