Patricia Ann Rogers, 67, of Vine Grove, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home.
She worked in the cafeteria at Fort Knox Schools for 32 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, G.D. Rogers; a granddaughter, Desiree Rogers; and a brother, William Harper.
Survivors include her two daughters, Michelle (Larry) Williams of Louisville and Nicki Rogers of Radcliff; two granddaughters, Whitney Spencer and Alexis Harvey; a great granddaughter, Deanea` Easley; a brother, Robert (Irene) Harper; two sisters, Carol Snow and Barbara Isaacs; and a dear friend for more than 50 years, Charlotte Borders.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
A graveside service follows at Stovall United Methodist Church Cemetery in Radcliff with Pastor Thomas Waddell officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019