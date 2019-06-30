Patricia Delainy Fredericks, 64, of Bonnieville, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.
She was born in Elizabethtown to James and Nora Miller. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Fredericks of Bonnieville; a son, William E. Fredrericks of Bonnieville; two daughters, Dawn Harmon and Susan (Casey) Fields both of Elizabethtown; a sister, Selena Gail (Willis) Carroll of Morrison, Illinois; three brothers, Jerry Wayne Miller of Bryan, Ohio, Jonathan David (Covie) Miller of Sonora and Bedford (Pam) Miller of Napoleon, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and friends that were like brothers and sisters, Martha (Clifford) Goodman of White Mills, Willard Egene White of Elizabethtown, Marshall Laverne (Mary) Miller of Elizabethtown and Ramona (Don) Hayes of Wichita, Kansas.
Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 1, 2019