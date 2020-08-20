Patricia Kay Lackey, 67, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away under hospice care on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after battling a long illness.



She was born June 22, 1953, in Elizabethtown, to Barbara and Charles McMahan.



Kay was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, a military spouse for 24 years and pursued many career opportunities around the world. She became a loyal and dedicated employee of Harris –Galveston Subsidence District. Beginning as a part-time hire, she quickly became an invaluable full-time member through her hard work and kind heart. Kay retired in 2016 after 19 years of service with the tight-knit team.



At Santa Fe Christian Church, "Miss Kay," as she was known, found lifelong friends and a family of fellowship. Compassionate, selfless and generous, Kay was passionate about working with young kids, instilling strong values through thoughtful Bible study, enthusiastic music ministry and elegant tea parties. A playful and skilled educator, she created the Miss Etti character to teach children proper etiquette through fun.



Kay had a natural gift for honoring the people in her life, making each one feel unique and special through her parties, teas, showers and banquets. She spent hours decorating and crafting events, especially for her beloved annual tea charity. Whether at sleepovers, Bunco tournaments, youth musicals, 50s style car washes, game nights, teaching the "home keys," or cross-stitching, Kay was happiest serving others with a light laugh and warm smile. As her husband shared, "An awesome wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to everyone she met."



Kay fought hard through chronic pain and illness in the last few years though she gracefully accepted her fate and never lost her smile. She loved fiercely, served tirelessly and fought bravely until the end.



Kay is survived by her husband and best friend of 47 years, Pastor Greg Alan Lackey of Santa Fe Christian Church, formerly of Radcliff. Kay also is survived by her two children, Elizabeth Ann Mason (Shannon) of Plano, Texas, and Joshua Thomas Lackey (Christina) of Eglin, Florida. Kay had six grandkids she adored, Kiersten, Kaitlynn, Jackson, Jonathan, and she was preceded in death by two precious angels, Braden and Greg Jr. Kay deeply loved her family in Kentucky and she leaves behind five siblings, Nan Kathryn Sellin (Bob) and Thomas Monroe McMahan (Tina), all of Lexington, Julie Anne Malear of Ridgecrest, California, Dana Susan Breitenstein (David) of Louisville and Elizabeth Jill Parrish Howell of Lexington. She had many close nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and countless dear friends.



A memorial service was Saturday, July 11, at Santa Fe Christian Church in Santa Fe, Texas, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.



Donations may be made to Kay's Memorial through the church.

