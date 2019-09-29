Patricia Laverne Whelan, 94, of Ekron, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her home.
She was a lifetime member of the Garrett Club Meade County Homemakers and a founding member of St. Martin's Archives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Whelan; four siblings, Merle Whelan, Cliff Whelan, Clyde Whelan and Judy Lusk; and a grandchild, Michael Seymour.
She is survived by her seven children, Pat Ward of Ekron, Steven J. Whelan of Flaherty, Anita Seymour of Ekron, Becky Beck of Foster City, California, Keith (Georgia) Whelan of Lexington, South Carolina, Norbert (Robyn) Whelan of Louisville and Mark (Jennifer) Whelan of Anchorage, Kentucky; a sister, Phyllis Hicks of Brandenburg; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeffery Hopper officiating. Burial is in St. Martin Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, Ky. 42701
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 30, 2019