Patricia "Patty" Lirot

Patricia "Patty" Lirot, 59, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.



She was born Dec. 12, 1960, to Brooks and Gertrude Hohenstein, who preceded her in death along with her brother, Brooks Hohenstein Jr. She married Thomas Lirot, joining two hearts who spent 37 years together for the divinely-inspired purpose of glorifying God. Blessed with two precious children, Ashleigh (age 15) and Thomas (age 13), their family was a refuge for people of all ages.



Patty's desire for others to experience the life-changing grace of God, resulted in sharing all aspects of her life to inspire others to know Christ. She achieved that end in serving as a business teacher at North Hardin High School, sponsor of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, youth ministry volunteer at Stithton Baptist Church and Grace Heartland Church and to a multitude of friends. While her students won a stock market competition, she shared that the money and the things of this world are powerless - only Jesus fulfills the human heart.



Patty lived fully with a passion for others to experience this life change and freedom in knowing the One who created us all and loves us by dying on the cross to defeat death and provide eternal life for all. Her love for Jesus was radiated in her deep compassion for others and her legacy was living with a selfless love for others. Her joy, authenticity and kindness were an overflow of Christ in her life, resulting in a life of service in which impacted others beyond measure. Jesus was glorified even in a journey through cancer, which did not disrupt but magnified that Christ is above all circumstances and it is only through Him that we truly live. Please join us in celebrating the immeasurable gift of Patty's life by donating to Hosparus. The family has requested that everyone live through Jesus and serve others who are in need.



A service celebrating Jesus Christ and Patty's life is at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



There will be no visitation.

