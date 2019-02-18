Patricia Rose Dragoo, 66, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include a brother, William Thomas Dragoo; and two sisters, Linda Kay Cothern and Bonnie Bernice Richards.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Faith Assembly of God Church with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Cremation follows.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019