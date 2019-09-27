Patricia Virginia Riticher

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Virginia Riticher.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Toledo, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia Virginia Riticher, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Allegro Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and worked for E'town Florist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Riticher; and her parents, Frank Paterson and Florence McClarren Dauterman.

Survivors include a son, James (Carolyn) Riticher of Dunwoody, Georgia; two brothers, Frank Paterson and Chris Dauterman; two sisters, Ginger Dauterman and Elizabeth Dauterman; a grandson, Raymond Riticher; and a niece, Patricia Dauterman.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo, Ohio.

Donations may be made to the or .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.