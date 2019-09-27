Patricia Virginia Riticher, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Allegro Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and worked for E'town Florist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Riticher; and her parents, Frank Paterson and Florence McClarren Dauterman.
Survivors include a son, James (Carolyn) Riticher of Dunwoody, Georgia; two brothers, Frank Paterson and Chris Dauterman; two sisters, Ginger Dauterman and Elizabeth Dauterman; a grandson, Raymond Riticher; and a niece, Patricia Dauterman.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo, Ohio.
Donations may be made to the or .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019