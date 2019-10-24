Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Eugene "Pat" Thomas. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 205 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-5122 Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick "Pat" Eugene Thomas, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, surrounded by his family.



He was a resident of Meade County. Pat will be missed by his family, his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, his coworkers at Elizabethtown Small Engine and ultimately, his son, Nathan, who was his pride and joy.

Pat was preceded in death by his father, Martin Ernest Thomas; his mother, Joann Skees Thomas; and a sister, Mary Darlene Thomas.



Survivors include a son, Nathan Thomas of Lakeland, Florida; his six brothers, David (Cathy) Thomas of Rineyville, Phillip (Becky) Thomas of Cecilia, Glen (Sonny) Thomas of Radcliff, Dale (Jeanne) Thomas of La Plata, Maryland, John Thomas of Rineyville and Bill Thomas of Hodgenville; his four sisters, Debbie (Bernard) Ray of Elizabethtown, Nancy (Dell) Bootle of Okatie, South Carolina, Peggy Thomas Logsdon of Elizabethtown and Elaine (Michael) Brennan of Prospect; and 22 beloved nieces and nephews.



A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Catholic Church with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



No visitation will be held.



