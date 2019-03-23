Patrick Gerard Brown, 53, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.
Pat was maintenance engineer at Metalsa where he worked for over 20 years. He also was a passionate guitar player, an avid fisherman, a member of the 1983 class of DeSales High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his parents; George Wade and Lessie Lee Brown; and siblings, Georgia Marcum, Karen Briggs (Eddie), Steven Brown (Betty), Teresa Cates (Steve), Maureen Mathis, Timothy Brown, Denise Burns (Mark) and Jennifer Gusler. He also was survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial follows in Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Kentucky and Wildlife Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019