Patrick John Garrido, 46, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
He is survived by a sister, Carmelita (Shawn) Lowenthal: a brother, Eugene K. Garrido: and nieces and nephews, .
A memorial Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 24, 2019