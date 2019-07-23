Patrick John Garrido

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-5122
Obituary
Patrick John Garrido, 46, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

He is survived by a sister, Carmelita (Shawn) Lowenthal: a brother, Eugene K. Garrido: and nieces and nephews, .

A memorial Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 24, 2019
