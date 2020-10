Or Copy this URL to Share

Patty Lou Garrett, 79, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



Survivors include two sons, Adrian Buckner and Brian Buckner; and nine grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial follows in Hubbard Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store