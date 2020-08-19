Paul Francis "Poggy" Smith, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Anderson, Indiana, to Arthur and Anna Mae Smith.
Paul attended Roosevelt Grade School and was a proud Navy veteran having served in the Korean War on the USS Prairie as a Seaman First Class.
He retired from Delco Remy after 43 years of service. He was a song leader and usher at Lone Oak Wesleyan Church in Anderson. He was good at so many things and his No. 1 hobby was doting on his beautiful wife, Wondafern.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Anna Mae; children, Regena June Smith, Jeanne Jewelene Smith and Aymee Faith Smith; and siblings, Robert Smith, Arthur Smith Jr, Jeannette Moss, Geneva Lamprey, Leo Smith, Leon Smith and Herbert Smith.
Paul is survived by his loving spouse. Wondafern Smith; his children, Dean Smith, Jaymee (Tamara) Smith, Reanne (Lee) Napoli and Paul (Amanda) Smith Jr.; brothers, Richard Smith, Virgil Smith and Marvin Smith; grandchildren, Amanda, Courtney, Tiffany, Molly, Kelsey, Lynnette, Joshua, Robert, Emily, Michael, Jerrica, Jacob, Olivia, Brooke and Hallie; oodles of great-grandchildren; and his loving Chihuahua, Calamity Jane.
Services are at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson, Indiana, with Pastor Joseph Blair officiating. Burial follows in East Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Children Hospital
, specifically in Lexington.