Paul Albert Gallegos, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Gallegos was a graduate of UCLA. He was a former surfer and a former beach volleyball enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lupe Gallegos.

Survivors include a daughter, Marianne Gallegos; a sister, Michael Ann Gallegos; a brother, Albert Gallegos; a niece, Nikki Gallegos; a nephew, Brian Wilson and his wife, Linda; and his significant other, Bonnie Bishop.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A private service will be held at Laguna Beach, California, at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020
