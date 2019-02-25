Paul Brill

Paul Brill, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 8, 1954, in Orange County, California, to the late Paul J. Brill and Jeanie Jones Brill. He was U.S. Army veteran and an avid biker.

He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Mellisa Jean Loy.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Funkhouser; a stepbrother, Darlene Brill; a sister, Cindy Jean Brill of Elizabethtown; a brother, Chris Brill of Earlington; and a grandchild.

Private services will be held at a later date.

