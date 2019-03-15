Paul "Gene" Eugene Miller, 67, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at The Hospice House in Cape Coral, Florida.
Gene was born Sept. 5, 1951, in Louisville, to Willard "Red" Miller and Gladys Miller. Gene grew up in Elizabethtown and then moved to Fort Myers, Florida, in 1979.
Gene was a retired mechanic and loved to work on anything with a motor, still up until his last days. He was a handyman for everyone. If it needed fixed, Gene could do it.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Gene is survived by two sons Damon (Dana) Miller of Cape Coral and Derek (Jami) Miller of Orlando, Florida; two grandsons, Dylan (Lauren) Miller and Colton Miller, all of Cape Coral; his older brother, Danny (Jo) Miller of Zephyrhills, Florida; and many, many friends, who just adored Gene. He will be missed by many.
