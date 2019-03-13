Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Junior Brown. View Sign

Paul Junior Brown, 75, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home. He now is at home with his Heavenly Father.



He was a godly man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a great-grandfather (in July). His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his life and ultimately gave him peace.



Paul was born March 18, 1943, in Clinton County to Luna Esther and Sam Theodore Brown. He was the final survivor of seven children. He volunteered for the U.S. Army and served his country proudly for three years. He retired from Louisville Gas & Electric after 35 years. Being a hard worker, retirement didn't fit him, so he continued to work and retired a second time from the City of Elizabethtown. He still couldn't stop and worked several different jobs until his health said it was time to stop. His fondest labor was in service at Colesburg Baptist Church alongside other faithful servants.



Paul was blessed with a loving family. He married his wife of 52 years, Dolores Thompson, on June 24, 1966, in Louisville. They raised their two children in an atmosphere of love and a love of God.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dolores; his two children and their spouses, a son, Timothy Paul (Abby) and a daughter, Angelia Marie Poyner (Bobby); his six grandchildren, Meredith Poyner (A.J. McCoy), Q-Roy Williams IV (Anna), who married on Paul and Dolores' 50th wedding anniversary, Regan Williams, Benny Ruiz, Bear Brown (Kaylee Mitchell) and Josephine Brown; many nieces and nephews; and numerous dear friends who he considered family.



Paul's family is requesting that those who loved him, honor him by attending worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 17, at Colesburg Baptist Church, and celebrate his life on his birthday March 18 with a service and fellowship meal at 5:30 p.m. at the church.



Donations in his memory can be made to Hos­parus Health of Central Kentucky.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019

