Paul Lesher, 75, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Paul, at the age of 18, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and did two tours in Vietnam.
He was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Louisville, to Paul and Katherine (Metzger) Lesher.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Lesher; and his parents.
Paul is survived by his two sisters, Judith Lesher of Elizabethtown and Vicky (William) Barfield of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Paul's wishes were to be cremated and specified no services. His family is honoring that wish.
Contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare Organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 19, 2019