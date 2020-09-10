Chaplin Paul Pusey, 91, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
He married Lucille Britton, who we all know as Lucy, and shared more than 63 years of marriage until her death in 2013. Paul served as an Army chaplain at Fort Knox and was in charge of the Post chapel on two different occasions. He retired with a rank a full colonel. He was a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Nazarene and served as interim pastor there for many months.
Paul leaves behind three sons, Larry (Linda) of Napa, Steve (Gail) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Tim (Cindy) of Meridian, Idaho; eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is Monday, Sept. 14, at Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene in Meridian and livestreamed at facebook.com/valleyshepherdnazarene.
Accent Funeral Home in Meridian is in charge of arrangements.