Paul Ray Huffer, 77, of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Norton's Hosparus Unit in Louisville.



He was born March 22, 1942. He formerly was employed at Crucible Steel, Elizabethtown Airport and Hinton's Body Shop. He was the owner of AH&M Auto Salvage and Freedom Auto Body Shop. He was a member of Roundtop Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed Nascar and UK basketball.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ormel Huffer and Alyne Sells Huffer; and two brothers, Gary Huffer and Kent Huffer.



Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Wanda Staples Huffer; three sons, Sam (Christie) Huffer, Todd Huffer and Tim (Roxie) Huffer, all of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Martin (Amy) Huffer, Cameron (Hailey) Huffer, Nicole Huffer, Ryan (Chris) Huffer and Austin (Skylar) Huffer; a great-granddaughter, Penelope Huffer, and a great-grandson, Benjamin Huffer due in July; two sisters, Greta (James) Martin and Winnie Townsend; two brothers, Wendell (Martha) Huffer and Curtis (Carol) Huffer; several nieces and nephews and a very special aunt, Mary Bea Hensley of Oakridge, Tennessee.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Donnie Davis officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Donations may be made to Hosparus or the .

