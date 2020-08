Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Rodman Leach, 77, of Boston, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include his wife, Patricia Chambers Leach; and two sons, Gordon Fernando Leach and William Henry Leach.



Cremation has been chosen. No services are planned. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Jun­ction is handling arrangements.

