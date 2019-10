Paul Russell Brown, 79, of Radcliff, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home.He was a native of Flaherty and was a member of St. John Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Coca-Cola after 34 years.He was preceded in death by his four siblings, Bernice Shadwick, Joseph H. Brown, Gene Brown and Norbert Brown; and his parents, Joseph Augustine Brown and Mary Ida Byerly Brown.Survivors include his wife, Constance Bailey Brown; two sons, Barry (Kyla) Brown of Radcliff and Joseph Brown; a brother, Raphael Brown of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Mildred Noll of Louisville and Patricia Carroll of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren, Zaka Brown, Brelan Brown and Laci Brown.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. John Catholic Church with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.