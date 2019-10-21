Paul Russell Brown, 79, of Radcliff, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was a native of Flaherty and was a member of St. John Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Coca-Cola after 34 years.
He was preceded in death by his four siblings, Bernice Shadwick, Joseph H. Brown, Gene Brown and Norbert Brown; and his parents, Joseph Augustine Brown and Mary Ida Byerly Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Constance Bailey Brown; two sons, Barry (Kyla) Brown of Radcliff and Joseph Brown; a brother, Raphael Brown of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Mildred Noll of Louisville and Patricia Carroll of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren, Zaka Brown, Brelan Brown and Laci Brown.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. John Catholic Church with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2019