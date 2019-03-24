Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ret. SGM Paul Sarro. View Sign

Retired Sgt. Maj. Paul Sarro, 66, of Rineyville passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence.



Mr. Sarro was retired from the U.S. Army with twenty six years of service and four tours in Europe. He also was retired from civil service on Fort Knox and was a member of American Legion Post #113 in Elizabethtown.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Edna Sarro; a sister, Brenda Hayson; and two brothers, Joe Sarro and David Sarro.



Survivors include his loving wife, Diane Sarro of Rineyville; four children, Marcus Sarro and his wife, Vibe of the Netherlands, Rebecca Vink and her husband, Eric of the Netherlands, Gerald Giles and his wife, Teresa of LaGrange and Matthew Giles of Rineyville; seven grandchildren, Milan, Indy, Caitlyn, Djayden, Brett, Ryan, Lauren; three sisters, Nickie Ardis and her husband, Larry of Crownsville, Maryland, Patricia Wink and her husband, Robert of Garden City, South Carolina and Ann Albright of Severn, Maryland; two brothers, Bill Sarro of Severn, Maryland and Michael Sarro of Millersville, Maryland.



The funeral is at noon, Wednesday, March 27, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed at Retired Sgt. Maj. Paul Sarro, 66, of Rineyville passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence.Mr. Sarro was retired from the U.S. Army with twenty six years of service and four tours in Europe. He also was retired from civil service on Fort Knox and was a member of American Legion Post #113 in Elizabethtown.He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Edna Sarro; a sister, Brenda Hayson; and two brothers, Joe Sarro and David Sarro.Survivors include his loving wife, Diane Sarro of Rineyville; four children, Marcus Sarro and his wife, Vibe of the Netherlands, Rebecca Vink and her husband, Eric of the Netherlands, Gerald Giles and his wife, Teresa of LaGrange and Matthew Giles of Rineyville; seven grandchildren, Milan, Indy, Caitlyn, Djayden, Brett, Ryan, Lauren; three sisters, Nickie Ardis and her husband, Larry of Crownsville, Maryland, Patricia Wink and her husband, Robert of Garden City, South Carolina and Ann Albright of Severn, Maryland; two brothers, Bill Sarro of Severn, Maryland and Michael Sarro of Millersville, Maryland.The funeral is at noon, Wednesday, March 27, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com. Funeral Home Chism Family Funeral Home

769 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-2245 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close