Paula Kay Brown

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Obituary
Paula Kay Brown, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was a native of Hodgenville, a member of Union Christian Church and retired from civil service at Fort Knox after 36 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Franklin Dunn and Evelyn Juanita Corum Dunn.

She is survived by a son, William Dustin Brown (Amber) of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Brandi Nicole Fowler (Lane) of Bowling Green; a brother, George Franklin Dunn (Vanessa) of Elizabethtown; a sister, Jackque Farris (Mike) of Elizabethtown; and two grandchildren, Lena Kay Brown and Lincoln Cade Fowler.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Union Christian Church Cemetery in LaRue County.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Union Christian Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 9, 2019
