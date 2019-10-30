Paula Kay Hudson, 59, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She was a human resource assistant for Amaray and a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ivan Bird; three sisters, Gail Millitson, Davona Thomas and Nelva Robertson; and a brother, Leslie Bird.
Survivors include her husband, Philip Lee Hudson; a son, Philip Tyler Hudson; a daughter, Lindsey Roberts (Mark); her mother, Nellie Spratt Bird; an uncle, Lamar Bird; and three grandchildren, Christian Garced, Ian Garced and Mazie Roberts.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Crossroads Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Brother Rob Sumrall officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
