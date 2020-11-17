Paula Welch Strange, 60, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in the home she shared with her husband in Elizabethtown.



Paula was born July 30, 1960, in Van Buren, Arkansas, to Howard J. Welch and the late Wonda Dell Welch. Paula graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Arts in 2004 and the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in 2011 with a Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy. Paula married Patrick Strange on March 7, 1998, in Elizabethtown. She worked for Boys and Girls Haven of Louisville until her retirement in 2016. Paula enjoyed reading, spending time with family, laughing and playing cards. She was a loving and caring person, a devoted wife, mother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Paula leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Patrick Strange; her two children, Paula Loryn Gesner and Jonathan Shelby Kell Jr.; three sisters, Angela Welch Williams, Andrea Welch Zeringue and Cecelia Peace Rider; eight grandchildren,

Grayson, Preston, Jacob, Noah, Shelby, Austyn, Fynlee and Devyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made in Paula's name to the Friends of Hardin County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 951, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store