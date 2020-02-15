Pauline Duell Turner, 91, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Hodgenville, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home.



A LaRue county native born Aug. 18, 1928, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She also was an active, lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Sonora. The Vertrees-Duell-Turner families helped establish the church and had been early settlers in Hardin and LaRue counties. A lady of character and integrity, she previously was a Sunday school teacher, a Bible school worker, Sunday school secretary, member of the Woman's Missionary Group and volunteer in many church organizations.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Turner in 1992; her parents, Raymond and Thelma Vertrees Duell; and a brother, Kenneth Vertrees Duell.



Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Turner Andrews and her husband Charles, of Raleigh, North Carolina; a son, Dr. Mark Duell Turner, his wife Dr. Sybil Turner and their two children, Charles Joseph Turner and Grace Katherine Turner of Washington D.C.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Tony Carson officiating. A private burial follows at Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



The family request donations be made to Hospice of Central Kentucky.