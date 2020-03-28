Pearl Cathern Sadler Bennett

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Cathern Sadler Bennett.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pearl Cathern Sadler Bennett, 92, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Helmwood HealthCare in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Breckinridge County, a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church and retired after more than 25 years from Bussmann.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Cal­vin Sadler and Melvin Bennett; three children, Robert Sadler, Wanda Martin and Daisy Cathern Sadler; her parents, John and Ava Vittoe; and two grandchildren, Larry Curtis Goodman and Brian K. Sadler.

She is survived by a son, David E. Sadler of Eliza­bethtown; a daughter, Barbara S. Johnson of Riney­ville; a sister, Dorothy Phelps of Morgantown; and eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be simulcast using Facebook Live at 1 p.m. Wednesday. A private burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.