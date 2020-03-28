Pearl Cathern Sadler Bennett, 92, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Helmwood HealthCare in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Breckinridge County, a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church and retired after more than 25 years from Bussmann.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Calvin Sadler and Melvin Bennett; three children, Robert Sadler, Wanda Martin and Daisy Cathern Sadler; her parents, John and Ava Vittoe; and two grandchildren, Larry Curtis Goodman and Brian K. Sadler.
She is survived by a son, David E. Sadler of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Barbara S. Johnson of Rineyville; a sister, Dorothy Phelps of Morgantown; and eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be simulcast using Facebook Live at 1 p.m. Wednesday. A private burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020