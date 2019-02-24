LTC (Ret) Pedro "Pete" Juan Contreras, 99, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.
Pete grew up in Breckenridge, Oklahoma, attended a county school, high school in Garber, Oklahoma. He retired after 30 years of service in the U.S. Army, Horse Cavalry and Infantry, serving during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served in both 7th and 8th Cavalry regiments.
Before and after retiring in 1968, Pete taught horsemanship (Horseback riding) at Fort Knox, and Elizabethtown and surrounding areas for more than 40 years. He was active in his church and Gideons International, and had more than 30 years in prison and jail ministry. He taught Sunday School for more than 50 years.
Pete loved gardening just to give the vegetables away.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances; a son, Christopher; parents, Juan Contreras and Estefania Mora; three brothers, Anthony, Conception and Leonard; and four sisters, Pauline, Frances, Flora and Mary Lou.
Pete is survived by his children, Peter II, Joel (Susan), Camille Lauderdale (Michael), Maria (Fred) Schmitt, Gerald Rae (Sharon), J. Calvin (Barbara), Norita, Jana, Kevin (Glynis); a brother, Louis; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Mark Judd officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Radcliff Veterans Center Advisory Board or Gideons International.
