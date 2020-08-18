Peggy Jean Skaggs, 87, of Radcliff, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home.
She was an avid bingo player and loved to fish.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jack Shane Skaggs; her parents, Catherine Mildred and Aaron Alworth Hollomon; and a son-in-law, Jeff Jones.
She is survived by her four children, Tim (Dee) Skaggs, Belinda Jones, Jami (Mike) Worthington and an estranged daughter; 13 grandchildren, Tammie (Peter), April, Michael, Debbie (Josh), Paul, Peggy, Josh (Loretta), Jenny (James), Charles D., Emily, Shane, Charles H. (Lora) and Kirra; and 28 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.