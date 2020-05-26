Peggy Jo Davis Knight, 70, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Louisville and retired as secretary chief from the State of Kentucky Department of Human Services. She loved to care for her family.



She was preceded in death by her son, William "Jody" Knight; her parents, Carl and Carrie Nicholson Davis; and a brother, Ronald R. Davis.



Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Bill Knight; a son, Kenneth Knight of Elizabethtown; a brother, David Wayne Davis and a sister, Betty Davis Lankford, both of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Joshua L. Knight, Jeremy J. Knight and Kaylee Jo Knight; and a great-granddaughter, Ayrianna Knight.



A memorial service is at 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

