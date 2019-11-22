Peggy Sue Robertson, 59, of Boston, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Robertson; two sons, Matthew Robertson and Phillip Robertson; and three grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial follows in Boston Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 23, 2019