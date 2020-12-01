Peter Bryan Coleman, 43, of LaGrange, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
He was a computer engineer for North American Stainless for 21 years. He was with Oldham County Youth Football League as a board member and a coach. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1995 and University of Kentucky in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Morris Adams, Janice Evans, Bob Evans, Dorothy Jean Coleman, James Milton and Gladys Coleman.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Becky Coleman; two sons, Bryan and Austin Coleman; his mother, Pamela Sawyer (Alan); his father, Clyde Coleman (Lisa); a sister, Melanie "Mel Mel" Treadway (Matt); five nephews and three nieces; and many close friends and family.
Because of COVID restrictions, a private service will be held with burial in Valley of Rest Cemetery. The service will be live on Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
A drive by visitation is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Please drive in from the east entrance under the carport.
Condolences can be shared at heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Memorial gifts can be made to his children's college funds.