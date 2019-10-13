Peter Lee McCullough, 76, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Peter was a native of Brooklyn, New York and faithfully served in the U.S. Army for 25 years. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was a soldier in the 1st Air Calvary and the 101st Airborne. He also worked for the state of Kentucky with at-risk youth at Lincoln Village Treatment Center for 15 years. Pete was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen McCullough; his father, George McCullough; and two brothers, Walter McCullough and Daniel McCullough.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Inge; three sons, Matthew McCullough of London, Kentucky, Steven McCullough of Elizabethtown and Justin McCullough of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Ashley McCullough of Elizabethtown; a brother, David Diggs (Brenda) of Orlando, Florida; four grandsons, Jamie and Cameron McCullough, and Carsen and Kaelix Mason; and two granddaughters, Breanna and Alivia McCullough.
The funeral is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethown with the Rev. Josh Looten officiating. Burial is at 11 a.m. Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019